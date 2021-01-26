Menu

Health

Fines up to $1.2 million for flouting public health rules

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

More tickets and fines handed out last week has pushed the total amount of fines collected in Manitoba for not following public health rules to more than $1.2 million.

Manitoba officials say a total of 205 warnings and 46 tickets were handed out between Jan. 18 to 24 including:

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

  • 29 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences;
  • 16 tickets to individuals for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places; and
  • one $5,000 ticket to Ashern Food in Ashern, MB.
Of the 29 $1,296 tickets last week, 22 were in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, said officials.

“Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 2,599 warnings and 843 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.2 million in fines to businesses and individuals.”

