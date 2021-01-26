Fines up to $1.2 million for flouting public health rules

Send this page to someone via email

More tickets and fines handed out last week has pushed the total amount of fines collected in Manitoba for not following public health rules to more than $1.2 million.

Manitoba officials say a total of 205 warnings and 46 tickets were handed out between Jan. 18 to 24 including:

29 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences;

16 tickets to individuals for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places; and

one $5,000 ticket to Ashern Food in Ashern, MB.

Of the 29 $1,296 tickets last week, 22 were in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, said officials.

“Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 2,599 warnings and 843 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.2 million in fines to businesses and individuals.”

