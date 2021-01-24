Coronavirus outbreak at Rosthern, Sask. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the Rosthern Hospital inpatient unit is closed to admissions and transfers until further notice.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the unit on Friday.

According to a statement on Saturday, there are 10 positive patient cases and two positive staff cases associated with this outbreak and further testing is underway.

During this time, SHA said the hospital’s emergency department and outpatient services will remain available.

“In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, visitors to the hospital are now restricted to “end-of-life” situations only,” read the statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This includes palliative care, hospice care or those who are at high risk for loss of life as determined with the patient, family and care team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rosthern is located approximately 60 km north of Saskatoon.

1:50 Scott Moe’s COVID-19 enforcement pitch gets support from local industry Scott Moe’s COVID-19 enforcement pitch gets support from local industry

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.