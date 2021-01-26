Menu

Canada
January 26 2021 1:14pm
02:22

Trudeau says Canada’s COVID-19 vaccines safe from EU threats to limit exports

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine doses are still “very much on track” despite new threats from Europe on exports by drugmakers.

