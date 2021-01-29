Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bedford United church broken into, Black Lives Matter sign defaced

By Jesse Thomas Global News
Bedford United Church on Jan. 29, 2021.
Bedford United Church on Jan. 29, 2021. Jesse Thomas / Global News

Halifax police are investigating a break-in at the Bedford United Church which also saw some property damaged and a Black Lives Matter sign vandalized.

In an email to the church congregation, Rev. Matthew Fillier confirmed the church had been vandalized and its Black Lives Matter sign had been defaced. The letter said suspects used bricks to break through a church window and then stole items from inside the building.

Read more: Halifax police seek 2 suspects in church break-in

Police confirmed they were investigating a brea-in, where church collection plates and a cross were stolen.

“We did receive information along with the break and enter that there was some property defaced and a Black Lives Matter banner was defaced,” said Halifax Police spokesperson Cst. John MacLeod.  “We are looking into both incidents and seeing if they might be related.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and the suspects stole items from inside the church located at 1200 Bedford Hwy.

Trending Stories

An investigation by the police is ongoing and they won’t speculate on the motive but are looking at whether both incidents are connected.

Rev. Fillier said the church will remain locked. During office hours, visitors are encouraged to call ahead or knock on the door.

“I must confess, the incident has left myself and the team feeling very vulnerable,” wrote Rev. Fillier. “Staff have experienced the arrival of unexpected people in the church while we’ve been alone in the past. Personally and communally, we have seen a constant rise in hatred expressed for our stance on anti-racism over these past many months.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Break-ins at 4 Dartmouth churches under investigation: police

The church will hold an in-person service on Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxBlack Lives MatterBreak And Enterhalifax policeHalifax crimeBedfordBedford United ChurchRev. Matthew Fillier
Flyers
More weekly flyers