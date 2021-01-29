Bedford United church broken into, Black Lives Matter sign defaced

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating a break-in at the Bedford United Church which also saw some property damaged and a Black Lives Matter sign vandalized.

In an email to the church congregation, Rev. Matthew Fillier confirmed the church had been vandalized and its Black Lives Matter sign had been defaced. The letter said suspects used bricks to break through a church window and then stole items from inside the building.

Police confirmed they were investigating a brea-in, where church collection plates and a cross were stolen.

“We did receive information along with the break and enter that there was some property defaced and a Black Lives Matter banner was defaced,” said Halifax Police spokesperson Cst. John MacLeod. “We are looking into both incidents and seeing if they might be related.”

Halifax police are investigating a break and enter at the Bedford United Church. Vandals also defaced the church's Black Lives Matter sign. It happened sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZzDVy1Toja — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) January 29, 2021

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and the suspects stole items from inside the church located at 1200 Bedford Hwy.

An investigation by the police is ongoing and they won’t speculate on the motive but are looking at whether both incidents are connected.

Rev. Fillier said the church will remain locked. During office hours, visitors are encouraged to call ahead or knock on the door.

“I must confess, the incident has left myself and the team feeling very vulnerable,” wrote Rev. Fillier. “Staff have experienced the arrival of unexpected people in the church while we’ve been alone in the past. Personally and communally, we have seen a constant rise in hatred expressed for our stance on anti-racism over these past many months.”

The church will hold an in-person service on Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.