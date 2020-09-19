Menu

Crime

Break-ins at 3 Dartmouth churches under investigation: police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 1:29 pm
A church on Regency Drive is seen in the photo. Police say electronics, cash and other items were stolen from three Dartmouth churches this week.
A church on Regency Drive is seen in the photo. Police say electronics, cash and other items were stolen from three Dartmouth churches this week. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax police say three church break-ins took place overnight Sept. 17-18 in Dartmouth and are now under investigation.

Electronics, cash and other items were stolen from churches on Regency Drive, Portland Street and Hastings Drive.

Police say anyone who notices suspicious activity around residences, businesses or places of worship should call police.

