Break-ins at 3 Dartmouth churches under investigation: police

Halifax police say three church break-ins took place overnight Sept. 17-18 in Dartmouth and are now under investigation.
Electronics, cash and other items were stolen from churches on Regency Drive, Portland Street and Hastings Drive.
Police say anyone who notices suspicious activity around residences, businesses or places of worship should call police.
