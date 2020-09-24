Halifax police seek 2 suspects in church break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said Thursday they’re seeking two suspects in relation to a break and enter into a church that occurred last week in Dartmouth.

On Sept. 18, police said they received a report that a church located at 60 Hastings Dr. in Dartmouth had been broken into sometime between the night of Sept. 17 and the early morning of Sept. 18.

According to authorities, the suspects damaged property and took electronics and a quantity of cash.

Police are releasing a video clip and a picture of two people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

(Attached is a video clip released by HRP)

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the people or who may have seen them in the area at the time to contact police.

In addition to the break-in on Hastings Drive, investigators said they’re investigating five break-ins at churches in Dartmouth:

Occurred overnight Sept. 17-18: 255 Portland St.

Occurred overnight Sept. 17-18: 1 Regency Dr.

Occurred sometime between Sept. 15 and 19: 27 Farrell St.

Occurred overnight Sept. 19-20: 51 Athorpe Drive in Dartmouth

Reported on Sept. 20: 181 Portland St.

“Investigators are continuing to determine if any property was stolen during these break-ins and are considering the possibility that all six incidents are related,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

