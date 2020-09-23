Menu

Crime

3 men charged in relation to the homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon: Halifax police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 10:54 am
hrp
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police announced Wednesday that they have charged three men in relation to the homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon earlier this year.

On June 29 at 10:20 p.m., police said they received a report of a stabbing at the Esso gas station at 6020 Young St. in Halifax.

“A man approached Terrance, who was in his parked vehicle, and stabbed him. The suspects fled in a vehicle which was later found abandoned in close proximity to the incident,” police said in a press release.

Dixon, 47, of Halifax, sustained serious injuries and was transported by EHS to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for further treatment, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on July 4.

According to authorities, the medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators said they have charged the following in connection with Dixon’s murder:

  • Paul Shane Miller, 42, of Dartmouth, was arrested Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street in Dartmouth.
  • James Arthur Williams, 42, of Halifax, was arrested Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Lacewood Drive in Halifax.
  • Ian Matthew Huskins, 39, is currently in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.
Miller and Williams will appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face one count each of first-degree murder. Huskins will appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face a charge of manslaughter.

The investigation into Dixon’s murder is ongoing. Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the case to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHomicideStabbingDartmouthYoung StreetTerrance Thomas DixonIan Matthew HuskinsJames Arthur WilliamsPaul Shane Miller
