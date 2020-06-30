Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after dragging woman into river: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

GRANVILLE FERRY, N.S. – Police in Nova Scotia have accused a 30-year-old man grabbing a woman in a campground, dragging her to a river and holding her head under the water.

RCMP in the Annapolis district say the alleged attack happened Sunday night on Highway 1 in Granville Ferry, N.S.

Police say the woman was rescued by a number of people who intervened, and was taken to hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Alexander Jacob O’Grady of Bedford, N.S., has been charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, choking or strangling while committing an assault and overcoming resistance by suffocating.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

