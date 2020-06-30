Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after dragging woman into river: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2020 5:09 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

GRANVILLE FERRY, N.S. – Police in Nova Scotia have accused a 30-year-old man grabbing a woman in a campground, dragging her to a river and holding her head under the water.

RCMP in the Annapolis district say the alleged attack happened Sunday night on Highway 1 in Granville Ferry, N.S.

Read more: Halifax man facing charges after fleeing police, climbing tree: RCMP

Police say the woman was rescued by a number of people who intervened, and was taken to hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Trending Stories

Alexander Jacob O’Grady of Bedford, N.S., has been charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, choking or strangling while committing an assault and overcoming resistance by suffocating.

Calgary police investigating possible hate crime after vehicle driven through protest
Calgary police investigating possible hate crime after vehicle driven through protest

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaAssaultNova Scotia RCMPAttempted MurderNova Scotia CrimeBedfordAlexander Jacob O'Grady
Flyers
More weekly flyers