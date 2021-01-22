Ottawa man taken to hospital for burns after fire crews douse Metcalfe garage blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital for burns after a fire broke out in a garage in a Metcalfe home on Friday morning, Ottawa emergency crews said.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call at 10:20 a.m. reporting a fire from the attached garage of a home on 8th Line Road between Pana Road and Forest Green Crescent.

OFS said the first firefighter arrived on-scene at 10:26 a.m. and helped the homeowner to evacuate the smoke-filled garage.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the garage and used an aerial ladder truck to suppress flames in the attic.

OFS said the fire was declared under control at 11:12 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedic Services said a total of five people were assessed at the scene of the fire but four refused transport to hospital. One man in his 70s was treated on-scene but taken to hospital in stable condition for burn-related injuries, paramedics said.

An OFS investigator has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.

