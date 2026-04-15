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Crime

Calgary police seek public’s help in identifying Bridlewood arson suspect

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 6:21 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have released photos of one of two suspects wanted by arson investigators in relation to a fire in the southwest community of Bridlewood earlier this month. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released photos of one of two suspects wanted by arson investigators in relation to a fire in the southwest community of Bridlewood earlier this month. Photo provided by Calgary Police
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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for an early morning fire that damaged a home with a detached garage in the southwest community of Bridlewood earlier this month.

Police have confirmed to Global News that there was a family sleeping inside the house the time.

Officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Bridlewood Avenue S.W. around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Arson investigators said two people entered the back yard of the residence and deliberately set fire to the garage and attempted to also set fire to the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Arson investigators said the two suspects set fire to the detached garage then attempted to also set fire to the home. View image in full screen
Arson investigators said the two suspects set fire to the detached garage then attempted to also set fire to the home. Global News

After being unable to determine the identity of the suspects, police have now released a photo of one suspect and are asking for public help identifying him.

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He is described as approximately 50 years old, about 180 cm (five feet, 10 inches) tall with a medium build, short grey hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

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He was wearing a grey hoodie over a blue T-shirt, dark-coloured pants and white sneakers.

Calgary police have released several photos of one of the suspects in hopes that someone from the public may be able to provide information to help identify him. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released several photos of one of the suspects in hopes that someone from the public may be able to provide information to help identify him. Photo supplied by Calgary Police

Anyone with information about his identity or the fire is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police release photos of a potential suspect in an ongoing arson investigation'
Calgary police release photos of a potential suspect in an ongoing arson investigation
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