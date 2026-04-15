Calgary police seek public’s help in identifying Bridlewood arson suspect

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for an early morning fire that damaged a home with a detached garage in the southwest community of Bridlewood earlier this month.
Police have confirmed to Global News that there was a family sleeping inside the house the time.
Officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Bridlewood Avenue S.W. around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
Arson investigators said two people entered the back yard of the residence and deliberately set fire to the garage and attempted to also set fire to the home before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
After being unable to determine the identity of the suspects, police have now released a photo of one suspect and are asking for public help identifying him.
He is described as approximately 50 years old, about 180 cm (five feet, 10 inches) tall with a medium build, short grey hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
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He was wearing a grey hoodie over a blue T-shirt, dark-coloured pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about his identity or the fire is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.
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