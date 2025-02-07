Calgary police seek information on suspects in arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are appealing to the public to help identify three suspects in a fire believed to be intentionally set at a business in the community of McKenzie Towne last month.

Police say the three people were seen near a food truck along High Street S.E. in McKenzie Towne Centre between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Investigators say they believe the suspects broke into the food truck, set a fire inside and then fled on foot.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.

Calgary police have released a photo of the arson suspects in hopes members of the public can help identify them.

Police have released a photo of the suspects.

The first man is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white zipper and black pants, white running shoes and a red or orange and grey backpack.

The second man is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants and white runners.

The third suspect, a woman, was last seen wearing a black three-quarter-length jacket, light blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

Investigators are also asking anyone who lives or operates a small business in the area and who has CCTV footage between midnight and 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 to preserve the video and contact police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app from the app store.