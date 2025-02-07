Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information on suspects in arson investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in an fire in McKenzie Towne Centre on Jan. 31, 2025, that is believed to have been intentionally set.
Calgary police say they believe the suspects in their arson investigation broke into a food truck, set a fire inside then fled the scene. Courtesy: Calgary Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are appealing to the public to help identify three suspects in a fire believed to be intentionally set at a business in the community of McKenzie Towne last month.

Police say the three people were seen near a food truck along High Street S.E. in McKenzie Towne Centre between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Investigators say they believe the suspects broke into the food truck, set a fire inside and then fled on foot.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.

Calgary police have released a photo of three suspects in an arson investigation in McKenzie Towne Centre on Jan. 31, 2025, in hopes tips from the public will help identify them. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released a photo of the arson suspects in hopes members of the public can help identify them. X/CalgaryPolice

Police have released a photo of the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
  • The first man is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white zipper and black pants, white running shoes and a red or orange and grey backpack.
  • The second man is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants and white runners.
  • The third suspect, a woman, was last seen wearing a black three-quarter-length jacket, light blue jeans and black boots.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

Investigators are also asking anyone who lives or operates a small business in the area and who has CCTV footage between midnight and 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 to preserve the video and contact police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app from the app store.

 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices