Crime

Police looking for suspect in relation to northeast Calgary arson incident

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted October 13, 2022 5:15 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be involved in an arson incident near the Calgary airport earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be involved in an arson incident near the Calgary International Airport earlier this year.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a fire broke out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott hotel at 2500 48 Avenue N.E. at around 12:45 a.m. on March 2. When firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene, they found the fire originated from a stolen 2002 Chevrolet Astro van that the suspects were in possession of.

Several nearby vehicles were also damaged, police said in a Thursday afternoon release.

Police are trying to identify one of the suspects believed to be involved in an arson incident near the Calgary airport. View image in full screen
CPS said the suspect fled the scene before emergency crews arrived. Now, the police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify one of them.

The woman is described as having straight brown or black hair, a pronounced jaw and being 20 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

