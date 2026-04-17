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Fire

Baby dead, toddler missing in rural Brazeau County house fire

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 5:36 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder an officer on April 28, 2023. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
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A baby is dead and a toddler missing after a house fire broke out at a rural property southwest of Edmonton in Brazeau County.

The fire near the small community of Breton happened Thursday afternoon. RCMP were called around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Township Road 482, just north of the village.

RCMP said upon arrival, officers learned that a woman and two children were able to successfully get out of the house, but two other children — an infant and a toddler — were still inside.

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Fire crews fought the blaze, however, police said rescue attempts were not possible. The fire has now been extinguished, police said on Friday.

Upon initial search of the building, police found the baby dead inside. The child’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

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On Friday afternoon, emergency crews remained at the home, searching for the toddler who, as of publishing, was unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Breton is about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

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