Progressive Conservatives worry Ford’s private jet blunder is ‘the start of his undoing’

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Premier Doug Ford’s decision to buy a pricey taxpayer-funded jet in the middle of an affordability challenge is a “toxic combination” that could erode the public’s confidence in his government, one provincial pollster says.

Ford said the purchase of the $28.9 million Challenger 650, which he planned to use for government-related travel across the country and into the United States, was a “mistake” — one that he recognized came at the wrong time.

“I understand their concerns,” Ford said of the residents who messaged him over the weekend. “I understand the cost of fuel is going up. I understand groceries are going up. I understand everything is going up and it’s costly.

“I do appreciate the calls that I received, saying this is not the time right now. I also appreciate the calls that said, yes, this is justified.”

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Beyond the anger, however, political watchers believe the jet — which the opposition dubbed the “gravy plane” — could permanently damage Ford’s brand, which has been carefully curated over the course of decades.

“He’s the premier who would not just sit on commercial flights, but book a seat at the very back of the plane so he would have to walk through and everybody would see him sitting at the back of a plane. Those were the kinds of things that I think people found, he was one of them,” said David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data.

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“Being hypocritical is often poison for a politician because it undermines a trust that’s already weakly held. Most people don’t trust politicians generally. And so when you can build some trust and you squander it, maybe if it didn’t tend to by doing something like this, it may not come back.”

Even for Progressive Conservatives, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share frank views, the plane was a bridge too far.

“Ending the gravy train was what Doug Ford ran on during the first campaign,” one party member told Global News.

“He’s eradicated his brand,” they added. “This is the start of his undoing.”

Other party members agreed with the assessment, calling it a communications “disaster” and an issue that makes the premier look “arrogant.”

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Government House Leader Steve Clark said people in his riding were “rightly” upset about the purchase of the plane, given the situation in the province.”

“So many people are feeling the pinch,” Clark said. “Governments make mistakes, we’re not perfect.”

Asked whether this poses a long-term threat to the brand, Clark pointed to the 2025 election campaign, which delivered the PCs a third straight majority government despite the Greenbelt scandal.

Ford’s defenders, however, see the situation differently.

“Part of the brand he has cultivated over the last eight years is that he makes mistakes, he owns them and the public forgives him,” another Progressive Conservative said on a not-for-attribution basis.

“His brand is: he’s imperfect,” the Tory said.

“He misspeaks, he screws up, but he’s just like you. You’re not perfect, your neighbours aren’t perfect.”

Still, Colletto argues the jet, combined with the government changes to freedom of information laws, to exempt the premier and his cabinet from disclosing their government records, could prove to be a “double whammy” of negative sentiment.

“I think anytime someone has a negative view of somebody, it’s hard to change their mind, whether it’s a politician, a brand, a friend, somebody who you feel lets you down,” Coletto said.

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“It’s hard to build that trust back up.”

For some Conservatives, it’s a sign of a larger issue.

“This is a symptom of a government that’s long in tooth,” one source said. “They’re no different than the very people they replaced … they’re now even worse.”

While Ford’s supporters believe the negative headlines over the jet will hurt the party in the polls, they don’t think it will be “fatal”

But, one insider said, it serves as a wake up call “to get back to his roots.”

“Remember how and why he got elected, and how and why he’s here,” the supporter said. “Ultimately, that’s going to serve him well.”