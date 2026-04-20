Northeast Edmonton apartment fire sends 1 to hospital, displaces 200 people

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One person was sent to hospital and more than 200 others are out of their homes after an early morning fire on Monday.

People living at the Wyndham Crossing apartment complex at 50th Street and 137th Avenue started their morning in a panic, with fire alarms blaring and people screaming.

The blaze brought back painful memories for some, as the apartment complex on Edmonton’s north side saw another huge fire nearly a year ago.

“Told the people to come out and open the doors, and leave open the doors, and grab whatever you can grab and get out,” said Adam Jamac, a resident of the complex.

“I saw the people running without shoes, without clothes, even, having just underwear, that’s what happened. Some of these people don’t have any knowledge about the fire.”

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Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says at 5:39 a.m. Monday, 10 trucks and 40 firefighters were called in to contain the blaze and save people trapped on their balconies.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries but was released by EMS after being checked out.

“It was difficult. A lot of heat when crews first arrived, a lot of people to rescue and evacuate. The crews were really busy when we first got here,” said Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Jay Kilgannon.

1:33 Propane fire forces Edmontonians to evacuate their homes

Stephanie Lonsdale was one of around 200 people who had to flee the building.

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“My roommate went up and said, ‘There’s black smoke everywhere, we’ve got to get out.’ We just grabbed as much as we could. There are people trapped on their balconies, their kids were screaming,” she said.

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“It was horrendous; it was like a horror movie, just being terrified that those kids were on fire.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It was horrendous; it was like a horror movie, just being terrified that those kids were on fire."

Lonsdale said she was homeless before she moved to Wyndham Crossing, and now isn’t sure where to go.

“It’s hard to get housing. I was on the list for five years. Going constantly, contacting the workers, I finally found a good company, Housing First, that got me this place three months ago,” she said.

Other residents had only been living at the building for a week before the blaze, like Derek Kasokeo’s stepson.

“He sounded very distraught over the phone call as he was talking to his mom, telling us that the apartment was on fire. They were telling us that the floor was glowing red,” Kasokeo said.

“They had no shoes, they didn’t take any personal belongings with them, they just ran out.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They had no shoes, they didn't take any personal belongings with them, they just ran out."

For some residents, the fire is reminding them of a similar incident. Nearly a year ago, one of the other buildings in the complex burned.

View image in full screen An apartment fire in the Wyndham Crossing complex at 4908 134 Ave. in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Global News

More than 250 people were displaced and that building was eventually torn down.

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“It’s very scary, like one place, apartments side by side, it keeps happening,” said Jamac.

Jamac has lived here for two years, and now he’s considering going elsewhere.

“I’m thinking to myself right now, when they open the office to evacuate the place and look for a new place, that’s what I’m thinking. Because I care for myself, I don’t want to get burned,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.