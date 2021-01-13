Ottawa fire crews say 2 people injured in 2-alarm blaze in Mechanicsville

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured after a two-alarm blaze broke out in Mechanicsville on Tuesday night, Ottawa fire crews said.

Ottawa Fire Services said crews were called to a triplex fire on Hinchey Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fire on scene of 2-Alarm fire on Hinchey Ave between Lyndale & Burnside in Mechanicsville. Fire is in a 2 storey multi unit building. All residents safely evacuated. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/Qmd3P8zvpx — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 13, 2021

Firefighters said they say heavy flames from the building when they arrived and promptly declared a second alarm.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire by 12:31 a.m.

The structure was fully evacuated after crews arrived, but OFS said two civilian injuries were reported on scene. A third person will also be displaced after the fire.

Damages are estimated at roughly $600,000, according to OFS.

An OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

