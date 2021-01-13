Ottawa fire crews say 2 people injured in 2-alarm blaze in Mechanicsville

Two people were injured after a two-alarm blaze broke out in Mechanicsville on Tuesday night, Ottawa fire crews said.
Ottawa Fire Services said crews were called to a triplex fire on Hinchey Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters said they say heavy flames from the building when they arrived and promptly declared a second alarm.
Crews said they were able to knock down the fire by 12:31 a.m.
The structure was fully evacuated after crews arrived, but OFS said two civilian injuries were reported on scene. A third person will also be displaced after the fire.
Damages are estimated at roughly $600,000, according to OFS.
An OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.
