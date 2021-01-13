Menu

Fire

Ottawa fire crews say 2 people injured in 2-alarm blaze in Mechanicsville

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 11:54 am
Ottawa fire crews battle a two-alarm blaze on Hinchey Avenue on Jan. 12, 2021.
Ottawa fire crews battle a two-alarm blaze on Hinchey Avenue on Jan. 12, 2021. @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

Two people were injured after a two-alarm blaze broke out in Mechanicsville on Tuesday night, Ottawa fire crews said.

Ottawa Fire Services said crews were called to a triplex fire on Hinchey Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they say heavy flames from the building when they arrived and promptly declared a second alarm.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire by 12:31 a.m.

Read more: Remains of 4 people recovered from Oxford Mills house fire

The structure was fully evacuated after crews arrived, but OFS said two civilian injuries were reported on scene. A third person will also be displaced after the fire.

Damages are estimated at roughly $600,000, according to OFS.

An OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

Click to play video 'Massive blaze destroys apartment complex in Verona, Ont. 30 people now displaced' Massive blaze destroys apartment complex in Verona, Ont. 30 people now displaced
Massive blaze destroys apartment complex in Verona, Ont. 30 people now displaced
Ottawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa firefightersHinchey avenue fireHintonburg FireMechanicsville FireOttawa fire injuries
