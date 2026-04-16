B.C. government shares 2026 wildfire and drought outlook

The B.C. government is set to share its wildfire and drought outlook on Thursday as the summer approaches.
Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Kelly Greene will be joined by Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar and Randene Neill, the minister of land, water and resource stewardship.
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The B.C. Wildfire Service and River Forecast Centre will also be in attendance.
Last year, B.C. saw more than 1,300 wildfires burning over 880,000 hectares of land.
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While 2025 was not a record year for wildfires, it is still classified as a notable high-impact year.
This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:45 a.m.
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