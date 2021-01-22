Dartmouth assault sends man to hospital with life-threatening head injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old man with attempted murder after an assault in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m. police responded to a report of an injured man bleeding from the head running in the area of Jackson Road. Officers located the 34-year-old victim who was suffering from life threatening injuries consistent with being hit with a blunt object. He was taken to hospital.

Shortly after, police located and arrested a suspect without incident at a nearby residence. The suspect is also charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.