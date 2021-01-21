Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bedford man charged in connection with 3 separate sexual assaults at Dalhousie University

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

A Bedford man faces sexual assault charges in connection with three incidents that occurred at student housing at Dalhousie University in 2019.

In a press release issued Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say Michael James Allain, 20, of Bedford is facing three charges of sexual assault.

Read more: N.S. RCMP arrest youth for sexual assault in Lower Sackville

The charges are connected to three incidents: two that are alleged to have involved one woman and one against another woman.

Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred in September and October of 2019 in student housing at the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax.

The incidents were reported to police in late February and early March of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault' Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault
Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault – Jan 8, 2021

Police say Allain was acquainted with the women but will not release any further details out of respect for their privacy and well-being.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dalhousie University said they cannot speak to any specific incident or accusation.

“Dalhousie University does not tolerate sexualized violence,” said Janet Bryson.

“We have a responsibility to prevent it and to assist and support those who experience it.”

Tweet This

She encouraged any students or visitors who believe they have experienced sexual violence to come forward.

Bryson did not address whether Allain was a student at the time of the alleged assaults.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charges.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual AssaultAssaultHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeDalhousie UniversityDalhousieSexual Assault ChargesMichael James Allain
Flyers
More weekly flyers