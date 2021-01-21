Bedford man charged in connection with 3 separate sexual assaults at Dalhousie University

Send this page to someone via email

A Bedford man faces sexual assault charges in connection with three incidents that occurred at student housing at Dalhousie University in 2019.

In a press release issued Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say Michael James Allain, 20, of Bedford is facing three charges of sexual assault.

The charges are connected to three incidents: two that are alleged to have involved one woman and one against another woman.

Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred in September and October of 2019 in student housing at the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax.

The incidents were reported to police in late February and early March of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault – Jan 8, 2021

Police say Allain was acquainted with the women but will not release any further details out of respect for their privacy and well-being.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dalhousie University said they cannot speak to any specific incident or accusation.

“Dalhousie University does not tolerate sexualized violence,” said Janet Bryson.

“We have a responsibility to prevent it and to assist and support those who experience it.” Tweet This

She encouraged any students or visitors who believe they have experienced sexual violence to come forward.

Bryson did not address whether Allain was a student at the time of the alleged assaults.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charges.

Advertisement