Man charged for Bedford Education Centre break and enter, stealing employee laptop

A man has been arrested and charged following an early morning break and enter at the Bedford Education Centre Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 2 a.m. its officers, along with Sackville RCMP and a police dog, responded to an alarm at the Bedford Education Centre, located inside the Bedford Place Mall.

When they arrived, they saw a man with “visible lacerations to his hands,” dropping items while attempting to leave, according to the news release. Officers learned the suspect gained accessed to the mall through an “insecure door.” Once inside, he stole a bag with a laptop belonging to a Bedford Education Centre employee, say police.

Police say the 33-year-old man from Dorchester , N.B., was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft and possession under $5,000. He was later released on conditions.

