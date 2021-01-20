N.S. man tries to euthanize dog, misses and shoots another man instead

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a Bigney man has been arrested and charged after an alleged attempt to kill his dog that left another man injured.

Last Saturday night, RCMP in Pictou County responded to a report of shots fired resulting in an injury.

Police say a 46-year-old man was trying to euthanize his dog with a handgun, after the dog had bitten several people.

“The man fired and missed the dog, instead striking a 21-year-old man who was also inside the home,” RCMP said in a release.

The dog survived and has been seized by Animal Control, while the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man accused of firing the weapon was arrested at the scene and released on conditions.

“As a result of a search of the residence, 29 long guns and nine handguns were seized,” police said.

An investigation into the weapons is ongoing, with assistance from the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team and RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The man is scheduled to appear in court virtually on Mar. 29 to face multiple weapons-related charges.