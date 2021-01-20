Antigonish RCMP arrests man for impersonating a police officer, using unmarked police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Antigonish RCMP said they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Antigonish for impersonating a police officer and seizing a police vehicle.

Police say they found a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Antigonish County.

“Police believe that the suspect may have used this mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles,” said the RCMP in a press release.

The RCMP arrested the suspect without incident at a residence in Antigonish and seized a vehicle matching the description.

The suspect was released on conditions and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on March 24, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Antigonish RCMP believe that there may be additional unreported incidents in which this vehicle attempted to pull people over between the areas of Halifax and Antigonish.

The seized vehicle can be described as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with reflective striping along both sides with a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights and a black push bar mounted on the grill.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Trevor Arsenault at 902-863-6500.