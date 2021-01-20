Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Antigonish RCMP arrests man for impersonating a police officer, using unmarked police vehicle

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 11:08 am
Mock police vehicle used by the suspect.
Mock police vehicle used by the suspect. RCMP

Antigonish RCMP said they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Antigonish for impersonating a police officer and seizing a police vehicle.

Police say they found a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Antigonish County.

“Police believe that the suspect may have used this mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles,” said the RCMP in a press release.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia gunman’s use of unlicensed vehicle helped evade police detection

The RCMP arrested the suspect without incident at a residence in Antigonish and seized a vehicle matching the description.

The suspect was released on conditions and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on March 24, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Antigonish RCMP believe that there may be additional unreported incidents in which this vehicle attempted to pull people over between the areas of Halifax and Antigonish.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide more details on gunman’s police uniform, replica police car' Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide more details on gunman’s police uniform, replica police car
Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide more details on gunman’s police uniform, replica police car – Apr 28, 2020

The seized vehicle can be described as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with reflective striping along both sides with a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights and a black push bar mounted on the grill.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Trevor Arsenault at 902-863-6500.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
antigonish
Flyers
More weekly flyers