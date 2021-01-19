Markham homeowner looking to move after attempted home invasion

Vicky Ling says she can’t figure out why she and her family have been the victims of two attempted break-ins since moving into their home near Kennedy Road and 16th Avenue in Markham.

Doorbell camera video, which Ling shared with Global News, appears to show three men outside of her home with no light on before one of the men begins kicking at the door.

People can be heard screaming from inside the house before a light switches on and a woman can be seen in the window screaming, “Call 911!” The man who kicked at the door roughly half a dozen times appeared to be carrying a gun and tried to open the door before the three men ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

Ling said she was having dinner with her husband and 11-year-old daughter at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 when she heard a commotion at her front door.

“My daughter is 11 years old. She is very scared. I listened to someone kick the door. I asked her to go upstairs and I called 911,” explained Ling.

As she was looking out the door through a curtain, she said she could see one of the masked men appeared to be carrying a gun. Ling said police arrived within six minutes but by then the suspects had fled. No one was injured during the incident.

Ling said just four days after they moved into the home in November, that doorbell camera video captured three masked men trying to open the family’s front door. In that case, no one was home at the time.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said officers are investigating the incident and that she understands why the family is scared.

“When you’re home, that’s the one place where you’re supposed to feel safe,” she said.

Police canvassed the neighborhood but are still looking for anyone who saw anything suspicious that night or who may have surveillance video.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicolle said investigators have not been able to find anything specific about this family that would indicate why they would be targeted but explained that sometimes if a new homeowner moves in, the suspects could be targeting the prior tenants or residents.

Ling said she and her family remain concerned about their safety and are considering moving.