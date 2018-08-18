Crime
19-year-old charged with 15 counts of break and enter: York Regional police

York Regional Police have charged a Georgina man with 15 counts of break and enter.

York Regional police say they’ve charged a 19-year-old in connection with multiple break and enters in Georgina, Ont.

Police said they responded to several reports of break and enters in the area of Cambrose and Amberview drives.

The suspect climbed through windows or unlocked doors during the night and would steal wallets as well as electronics, officers said.

An investigation began which led officers to arrest Nicholas Mitchell, 19, of Georgina for 15 counts of break and enter. Officers said Mitchell also failed to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

