Crime

York Regional Police searching for 2 suspects following violent home invasion in Vaughan, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 3:52 pm
York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 for a report of a robbery.
Shallima Maharaj / Global News

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion north of Toronto.



They say officers found a 59-year-old woman who was then taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Police say the woman was alone in her house when she answered a knock on the door.

They say two suspects allegedly forced their way inside and began hitting her in the head with a handgun and forced her into the bathroom.

Police say they are looking for one male and one female suspect.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
