Coronavirus: 4 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region, 17 active

KFL&A Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Monday.

With six new resolved cases, the region’s active cases have dipped down to 17. Kingston has not had active cases in the teens since Nov. 25, 2020.

Kingston’s active cases have been on a steady decline over the last week, with two days, Thursday and Saturday, seeing no new cases at all.

There are two local people in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Kingston Health Sciences Centre says they have “taken in “less than five” patients from other regions due to other hospital’s capacity issues.

There are also two active outbreaks in the area, one ongoing one at Joyceville Institution, with one staff member still affected, and one at CanPhil Senior Home, with one person affected.

As of Monday, the region is seeing just over 5 cases per 100,000 people a week.