No new COVID-19 cases in Kingston for the first time since November 2020

KFL&A Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

This is the first time since Nov. 22, 2020 that the region saw no new cases in a day.

On top of that, the health unit has announced that 12 new cases have resolved, bringing the region’s active cases down to 25.

Active cases have not been in the 20s since Nov. 30, before they hit an all-time high of 112 on Dec. 16.

Cases have been on a fairly steady decline since mid-December, with Dr. Kieran Moore saying that case rates stabilized earlier this week.

There are currently only two active outbreaks, one at Joyceville Institution, which as of Thursday only had one staff member with an active case, and one at Trillium Care Centre, with one staff member with an active case.

The region, like the rest of the province, has been under lockdown measures first instituted Dec. 26. A stricter lockdown was imposed Thursday in order to quell the rising case counts across the province.

Wednesday, Moore attributed the success in Kingston to public health measures, but also to local residents’ vigilance throughout the holiday season.

Whatever the combination of efforts were, it seems that for now, they are working.

