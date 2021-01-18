Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 18

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

6-week COVID-19 vaccine pilot project kicks off Monday at Toronto convention centre

A pilot program at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre is set to start administering COVID-19 vaccines in Toronto on Monday.

It will be the city’s first vaccination clinic in a community setting. The hope is that it will set the stage for what the future rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will look like when they become available to the public.

Brampton not closing outdoor rinks, tobogganing hills

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the city will not be closing outdoor skating rinks and tobogganing hills.

“We will NOT be closing these outdoor amenities regardless of what some municipalities have been doing on their own accord,” Brown said on Twitter Monday.

“We have actually opened four new outdoor artificial rinks!”

Brown said outdoor activities are low-risk and good for both physical and mental health.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,578 new cases on Monday

Of those:

815 were in Toronto

507 were in Peel Region

151 were in York Region

76 were in Durham Region

79 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,578 new coronavirus cases, 24 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,578 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 240,364.

Monday’s case count is a significant dip from Sunday’s which saw 3,422 new infections.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,433 after 24 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,826 from the previous day. The government said 40,301 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Mackenzie Health assisting Villa Leonardo Gambin long-term care home in Woodbridge

A long-term care home in Woodbridge and a local hospital have agreed to a voluntary management contract.

Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill will provide enhanced support to Villa Leonardo Gambin, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The voluntary management contract will be in effect for 90 days as the facility grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,150 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 27 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 248 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,615 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,272 active cases among staff — down by seven cases and down by 41 cases, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Katherine Ward and The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.