Health

Ontario must cut COVID-19 cases to 1,000 daily to lift lockdowns, medical officer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says' Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams on Monday said if Ontario stayed on its track presented in last week's COVID-19 modelling, Ontario would have close to 5,000 daily cases, however, Monday's case number did not amount to that. While a lower case count could be attributed to fewer tests done on the weekend, Williams said the positivity percentage of tests didn't go up as it had done so in past weeks.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says the province must cut its daily COVID-19 case counts to below 1,000 before lockdown measures can be lifted.

Dr. David Williams called the goal “achievable” and said the last time the province saw similar daily case counts was late October.

Williams says he would also like to see the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units drop to 150.

Read more: Toronto COVID-19 vaccination clinic pausing after 5 days due to supply issues

The province reported today that 395 people were in hospital intensive care units across Ontario.

Williams says the province’s daily case rates appear to have plateaued and may have begun to drop.

He attributes the change to a provincewide lockdown which came into effect on Boxing Day.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
