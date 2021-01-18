Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Woodbridge long-term care home gets management support from local hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to complete long-term care home vaccinations in high-risk zones in upcoming weeks' Coronavirus: Ontario to complete long-term care home vaccinations in high-risk zones in upcoming weeks
WATCH ABOVE: Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario's COVID-19 task force, said on Wednesday that the vaccination process of long-term care homes in York, Peel, Toronto and Essex regions is 75 per cent completed and the last senior homes’ residents and staff in those regions will be vaccinated by Jan. 18, leading up to phase 2 of the vaccination process.

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – A long-term care home in Woodbridge, Ont., and a local hospital have agreed to a voluntary management contract.

Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill, Ont., will provide enhanced support to Villa Leonardo Gambin, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Read more: All of Toronto’s long-term care homes have held clinics offering 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

The voluntary management contract will be in effect for 90 days as the facility grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there are 15 confirmed cases of the virus among its residents and 13 staff members.

Trending Stories

Read more: More than 100 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported at Barrie long-term care home

Twenty-one residents at the home have died during the current outbreak.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says that if necessary, the voluntary management contract can be extended beyond its initial 90-day term.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario long-term care homesMackenzie HealthOntario Ministry of Long term CareVilla Leonardo Gambin
