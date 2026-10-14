St.Amant receives $5M provincial funding boost for autism programming

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A Manitoba non-profit that supports children with autism will receive $5 million from Manitoba’s government, Premier Wab Kinew announced.

The money is part of a $30 million allocation for autism-specific support in this year’s provincial budget. It will go towards bolstering therapeutic programming and shortening assessment wait times at St.Amant’s existing facilities in St. Vital and Brandon, the premier said. The non-profit offers programs and services, including respite care, for people with developmental disabilities.

“This will help families and children with autism. This won’t solve all of the problems, but this is an improvement,” Kinew said, while speaking at the group’s Winnipeg facility during a news conference Wednesday.

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“In the years to come, I hope we will say that this was an improvement in helping kids with autism lead rich and meaningful lives.”

With the additional government funding, St.Amant president and CEO Ben Adaman said he expects to significantly reduce the approximately 1,800 family-long case management waitlist.

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The money will also be used to fund programs for preschool and school-aged children with autism at the centre. It will also make St.Amant’s pediatric sensory feeding clinic permanent, Adaman continued.

Manitoba’s Minister of Families Nahanni Fontaine told reporters the purpose of the $5 million is to enhance and expand capacity of existing autism programs.

“This investment will help address the growing demand for autism services, strengthen frontline staffing, reduce wait list pressures and improve access to supports,” Fontaine said, noting that demand for those services has significantly increased and continues to climb in Manitoba.

As part of the government response to that need, it is spending $1.75 million to expand St.Amant’s overnight respite care by opening a second Winnipeg respite home, which is expected to open in December.

The minister said the province is also lessening the barriers families face when seeking an autism diagnosis for their child. Community pediatricians are now able to diagnose children aged five and under with autism.