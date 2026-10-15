Pope Leo XIV’s diagnosis highlights importance of lung cancer screening

Send this page to someone via email

Pope Leo XIV is making progress in his recovery after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, as his diagnosis puts a renewed spotlight on the disease and the importance of screening.

Vatican officials say the pontiff has been walking in his hospital room and eating normally following surgery.

For MaryAnn Bradley, a lung cancer survivor in St. Catharines, Ont., the Pope’s diagnosis carries special significance. Bradley said she underwent the same surgery after being diagnosed with adenocarcinoma.

3:49 Pope Leo’s surgery successful, but doctors diagnose him with lung cancer

“So the Pope and I have something in common. I had the same surgery,” Bradley told Global News. “I had a right upper lobectomy and it was diagnosed as an adenocarcinoma, which is the same as the Pope.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Natasha Leighl, a medical oncologist at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, said the procedure involved removing one of the five lobes of the Pope’s lungs. “There’s three on the right, two on the left,” Leighl said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Leighl said lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada, with almost 33,000 Canadians expected to be diagnosed this year.

Signs and symptoms can include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, coughing up blood and chest pain, according to public health information cited in the script.

Doctors say early screening is the best way to improve a person’s chances.

1:06 Pope Leo to undergo surgery to remove nodular lesion

Dr. Rosalyn Juergens, president of Lung Cancer Canada, said lung cancer screening involves a low-dose CT scan, which is performed to reduce the risk of radiation.

Story continues below advertisement

Juergens said screening currently focuses on people considered at high risk based on their smoking history, including whether they have smoked and how much they smoked over a period of time.

Bradley urged people who are concerned about their health not to put off speaking with a doctor.

“Please don’t wait,” she said. “Women have a tendency to wait because we have children. Our lives are busy, because we’re working full-time. Please don’t ignore (the signs).”

Bradley said she hopes the Pope’s openness about his diagnosis will help raise awareness about lung cancer around the world.

Bradley added that she believes the Pope’s lung cancer diagnosis is helping save lives by drawing attention to the disease.