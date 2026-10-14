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Health

Farm Boy cheeses, 2 other brands recalled for listeria risk across Canada

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 14, 2026 3:35 pm
2 min read
FILE - A picture of recalled cheese product provided in a notice from Health Canada on Oct. 14, 2026.
FILE - A picture of recalled cheese product provided in a notice from Health Canada on Oct. 14, 2026. Health Canada
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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall notice on Wednesday for various cheese products sold in stores across Canada, including Farm Boy brand products, for a risk of listeria contamination.

In severe case, listeria can lead to death.

The recall comes after testing was done by the CFIA, and although no illnesses associated with consumption of the products have been reported, the recall notice says the CFIA is continuing to investigate and other products may be recalled.

The CFIA says food contaminated with listeria, also known as Listeria monocytogenes, can make you sick — even if the food doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

If someone is ill from ingesting the bacteria, symptoms may include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. The notice adds that there is a greater risk for pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

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For pregnant women in particular, the recall notice says if they become infected, they may only experience mild, flu-like symptoms, but there could still be a serious risk of premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

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If someone thinks they have become sick from consuming these or any recalled products, the CFIA says they should contact their healthcare provider.

Recalled products are currently being removed from the marketplace, but consumers are being urged to be aware of the products in case they are still in circulation.

Consumers are being asked to check if they have the recalled products, and not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute them. Those products should then either be returned to the location where they were purchased or thrown out.

Those products confirmed by the CFIA so far include:

  • Farm Boy Organic Swiss Cheese, 190 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 8 08912 02276 5
  • Farm Boy Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese, 200 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 8 08912 02279 6
  • Farm Boy Organic Old Cheddar Cheese, 200 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 8 08912 02278 9
  • Farm Boy Organic Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, 200 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 8 08912 01237 7
  • Farm Boy Organic 3 Year Old Cheddar Cheese, 195 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 8 08912 01236 0
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Swiss Cheese, 200 g, with a best before date of July 30, 2027. UPC: 7 78177 49960 5
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Cheddar Cheese – Shredded Old, 2 kg, with a best before date of Dec. 4, 2026. UPC: 7 78177 82933 4
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Mozza – Cheddar Shredded Cheese Blend, 200 g, with a best before date of Dec. 11, 2026, or Jan. 17, 2027. UPC: 7 78177 49950 6
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Mozzarella Cheese – Shredded Partly Skimmed, 1 kg, with a best before date of Dec. 25, 2026. UPC: 7 78177 49950 6
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Swiss Cheese – Shredded, 1 kg, with a best before date of Dec. 25, 2026. UPC: 7 78177 82960 0
  • L’Ancêtre Organic Cheddar Cheese – Shredded Medium, 2 kg, with a best before date of Jan. 24, 2027. UPC: 7 78177 85132 8
  • Life Smart Organic Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese, 200 g, with a best before date of March 30, 2027. UPC: 0 59749 99105 6

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