Kennebecasis Valley High School closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case

Kennebecasis Valley High School has been closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Anglophone South School District announced the school closure at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

A reason wasn’t initially given for the closure but an email distributed about an hour later indicated that a confirmed case of COVID-19 had been linked to the school.

Public health officials will now begin the process of contact tracing.

Individuals who are identified as a close contact with the confirmed case will be contacted by health officials and informed of any further action they may need to take.

If a family has not been contacted, students are able to continue attending class when the school reopens. Yet the email did not provide information on when the school might reopen.

The Anglophone South School District has directed all questions to the Department of Education.

A request for comment with the department was not immediately returned.