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Politics

Manitoba appoints new commissioner for teacher misconduct investigations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 3:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Classrooms are growing faster than supports are arriving in Manitoba: survey'
Classrooms are growing faster than supports are arriving in Manitoba: survey
RELATED: Classrooms are growing faster than supports are arriving in Manitoba: survey – May 4, 2026
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The Manitoba government has appointed a new commissioner in charge of investigating misconduct complaints against teachers.

Noni Classen is a former resource teacher who spent the last two decades with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

She replaces Bobbi Taillefer, who departed abruptly this year over the government’s concerns she had been working remotely from Florida.

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As commissioner, Classen will help oversee a public registry of teachers whose certificates have been suspended or cancelled due to misconduct.

The registry, set up more than a year ago, allows parents and others to search an online database containing the information.

Classen lives in Manitoba and has been appointed to a full-time five-year position.

“Ensuring safe, respectful and professional learning environments is essential to student well-being and to upholding public confidence in the teaching profession,” Classen said in a news release.

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