Second COVID-19 case reported at Edith Cavell School

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton school is reporting its second case of COVID-19 this week, prompting the school to be closed for the rest of the week.

In a memo distributed to students and their families on Wednesday evening, Edith Cavell School confirmed that a second case of the virus has been connected to the school.

Read more: Coronavirus case confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton

The school and will be closed on Thursday and students who attend the facility and the Therapeutic Education Support Site (TESS) located at the school will be learning from home for the rest of the week, principal Donna Arsenault wrote in the memo.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Details such as names of those infected or exposed will not be released to protect the privacy of students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Any student or staff member who is a close contact with someone with a confirmed case will be contacted by public health officials and provided further directions.

If parents have not been contacted, then students are encouraged to continue attending school.

1:26 New Brunswick records 12th death from COVID-19 New Brunswick records 12th death from COVID-19

It is the second case of COVID-19 linked to Edith Cavell School with the first being reported on Tuesday.

The public elementary to middle school has around 305 students, according to the website.

Advertisement