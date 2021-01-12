Menu

Education

Coronavirus case confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 7:24 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reaches 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic, top doctor says' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reaches 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic, top doctor says
WATCH: New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Monday that the province had reached 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Russell also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the eighth consecutive day the province reported a double-digit increase.

The Edith Cavell School located in Moncton has confirmed a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

In a Tuesday afternoon memo to parents, principal Donna Arsenault said the school will be closed on Wednesday for an operational day, to allow Public Health to complete contact tracing.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate,” the memo read.

The public elementary to middle school has around 305 students, according to the website.

Arsenault said in the note that details such as names of those infected or exposed will not be released to protect the privacy of students and staff.

“Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about any anxieties and remind them to treat one another with kindness and respect, in person and on social media,” she said.

New Brunswick reports 2 COVID-19 deaths at Parkland Saint John, 17 new cases

New Brunswick health officials reported a single COVID-19 case linked to New Maryland Elementary School in New Maryland, N.B., on Monday. The school community has been notified and the majority of students returned to school except for a Grade 2 class that is now learning from home.

On Friday, the province said three positive cases were confirmed at Woodstock High School, and one case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock. Students from both schools began learning from home on Tuesday and will continue with online classes until at least the end of the week.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said in a Monday provincial briefing that everyone who may have been exposed to a positive case in a school will be contacted by Public Health.

“No news is good news,” Cardy reminded parents, adding they should send students to class unless advised otherwise by health officials.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister pleads with residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines' Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister pleads with residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines
Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister pleads with residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines
