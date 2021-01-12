Coronavirus case confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edith Cavell School located in Moncton has confirmed a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

In a Tuesday afternoon memo to parents, principal Donna Arsenault said the school will be closed on Wednesday for an operational day, to allow Public Health to complete contact tracing.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate,” the memo read.

The public elementary to middle school has around 305 students, according to the website.

Arsenault said in the note that details such as names of those infected or exposed will not be released to protect the privacy of students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about any anxieties and remind them to treat one another with kindness and respect, in person and on social media,” she said.

New Brunswick health officials reported a single COVID-19 case linked to New Maryland Elementary School in New Maryland, N.B., on Monday. The school community has been notified and the majority of students returned to school except for a Grade 2 class that is now learning from home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, the province said three positive cases were confirmed at Woodstock High School, and one case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock. Students from both schools began learning from home on Tuesday and will continue with online classes until at least the end of the week.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said in a Monday provincial briefing that everyone who may have been exposed to a positive case in a school will be contacted by Public Health.

“No news is good news,” Cardy reminded parents, adding they should send students to class unless advised otherwise by health officials.

0:46 Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister pleads with residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister pleads with residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines