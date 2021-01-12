Plane lands at Regina International Airport without deploying landing gear

A small aircraft landed on the main runway of Regina International Airport without deploying its landing gear early Tuesday morning.
Jams Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority president and CEO, said it was a private Piper aircraft and that it happened at about 10:30 a.m.
He said the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and did not suffer any injuries.
“On-site firefighters responded immediately. The Transportation Safety Board cleared the plane to be towed away and it was removed from the main runaway just before 1 p.m.,” Bogusz said.
Bogusz said it’s unclear what went wrong and that no flights were delayed due to the landing.
