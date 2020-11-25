NAV Canada could scale back operations at Regina airport following review

Send this page to someone via email

NAV Canada is reviewing its need to scale back operations at the Regina International Airport as the company faces financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a cost-saving measure, the company says it is considering removing its control tower services at the airport.

“Regina will be the subject of aeronautical studies to assess whether the level of service offered should be air traffic control or airport advisory services,” a spokesperson for NAV Canada, Rebecca Hickey, said in an email.

“It is important to note that both services include highly trained staff ensuring the safety of air navigation in the region.”

Airports typically necessitate a control tower when there are over 60,000 aircraft movements a year.

But last year, aircraft movements at the airport were 56,000, says CEO of the Regina International Airport, James Bogusz.

Despite having fewer aircraft movements than what’s typically required, Bogusz says switching from a control tower to an advisory service would negatively affect traffic capacity and hinder growth.

“With no control tower, you have no one looking at the airfield in real time. That means the level of activity would be very restrictive because there would be no eyes on the airfield itself. You can’t have as many activities happening simultaneously,” Bogusz said.

“There’s a reason why we had a control tower in the first place. We don’t want to lose what we had, because we know we’re going to come out of this pandemic and we want to be ready and strong coming out of this pandemic, not in a position where we’re fighting for basic services again.”

The control tower currently operates seven days a week, for 15 hours a day during the winter months, and 14 hours a day during the summer season.

In the coming weeks, an aeronautical study will be launched to assess the level of service required at the airport.

Final recommendations will be approved by Transport Canada before any decision is made.

President of the Regina Flying Club Doug McNair, who is part of the consultation process, is hopeful the control tower will remain open. He says these reviews are done often.

“What’s unique about Regina airport is the mix of traffic. We have STARS Air Ambulance, military jets coming in at high speeds practicing some of their maneuvers and landings. We have commercial, charter, and the flying club,” McNair said.

“There’s quite a diverse utilization of the airport, and it demonstrates the value of having air traffic control here at the airport, but also the value of the airport to the community.”

— With files from Connor O’Donovan.

