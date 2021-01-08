Mishap involving catering truck and plane causes flight delays at Regina airport

Send this page to someone via email

Two flights at the Regina airport experienced delays on Friday after a catering truck got stuck under the nose of a CRJ900 aircraft.

The truck was stocking the plane with supplies at around 6 a.m. before getting caught underneath the aircraft, lifting up the nose of the jet, according to the Airport Authority.

Crews had to use a crane to move the Air Canada jet off of the catering truck.

“Ground operating equipment — whether it be tags for luggage, catering vehicles … there can be [times] where you may have some sort of conflict, but I wouldn’t say this is a regular occurrence,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority president and CEO.

“Certainly not one that would delay an aircraft for a few hours.”

Air Canada confirmed that delayed flights were to Vancouver and Toronto. Its maintenance team is inspecting the plane for damage.

“No passengers were onboard at the time of the incident,” Air Canada said in a statement emailed to Global News on Friday. “We sincerely apologize to our passengers for the disruptions.”

