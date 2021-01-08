Menu

Sports

WHL commits to playing 2020-21 season, start date to be determined

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Brandon Wheat Kings player Ben McCartney, right, has a shot stopped by Calgary Hitmen goalie Brayden Peters, left, during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action in Calgary, Alta., on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020. Center is Calgary player Jackson van de Leest.
Brandon Wheat Kings player Ben McCartney, right, has a shot stopped by Calgary Hitmen goalie Brayden Peters, left, during WHL (Western Hockey League) hockey action in Calgary, Alta., on Fri., Jan. 31, 2020. Center is Calgary player Jackson van de Leest. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Western Hockey League, which has already been forced to push back the start of its 2020-21 season multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, still plans to have teams play this year.

On its website, the junior hockey league said its board of governors has “made a commitment” to play its season at some point.

Western Hockey League announces another delay to start of 2020-21 regular season

“The start date for the season will be determined once final approval has been received from the health authorities in each provincial and state jurisdiction, and it is anticipated the approvals will be received soon,” the WHL said.

“All models and schedule formats are being considered by the WHL to ensure a WHL season is provided for the players.”

Story continues below advertisement

The league said it will play a shortened season, however, with each team playing just 24 games.

“The Western Hockey League is committed to providing a season for WHL players,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said.

“This commitment ensures WHL players will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the system and continue to pursue their hockey goals in the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players.”

