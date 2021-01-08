WHL commits to playing 2020-21 season, start date to be determined

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Hockey League, which has already been forced to push back the start of its 2020-21 season multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, still plans to have teams play this year.

On its website, the junior hockey league said its board of governors has “made a commitment” to play its season at some point.

“The start date for the season will be determined once final approval has been received from the health authorities in each provincial and state jurisdiction, and it is anticipated the approvals will be received soon,” the WHL said.

“All models and schedule formats are being considered by the WHL to ensure a WHL season is provided for the players.”

The league said it will play a shortened season, however, with each team playing just 24 games.

“The Western Hockey League is committed to providing a season for WHL players,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said.

“This commitment ensures WHL players will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the system and continue to pursue their hockey goals in the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players.”

