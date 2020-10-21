Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 21 2020 9:09pm
01:56

Saskatoon Blades exploring fan attendance options ahead of WHL season

Now that the WHL has announced a start date for its upcoming season the Saskatoon Blades are working on plans that would allow fans to safely attend their games.

