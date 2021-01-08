Coronavirus: Hamilton tops 7,000 cases amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and now has over 7,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

The city has seen 7,198 total cases in the past year and now has 196 COVID-19 connected deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases went up 53 on Friday to 1,675. The city’s case rate also went up to 159 per 100,000 from the 158 reported on Thursday.

Public health reported three new deaths on Friday, two people over 80 and another in their 70s. One of the deaths is connected to the outbreak at the Meadows LTCH in Ancaster which started on Dec. 16 and has had 30 total COVID-19 cases among 20 residents, nine staff and one other person tied to the home.

The Meadows now has two deaths connected to the outbreak.

The city reported six new outbreaks at four long-term care homes (LTCH) and two workplaces.

The largest of the new outbreaks is with steel manufacturer Janco Ltd. in Stoney Creek which reported 20 staff cases, while steel manufacturer Baycoat in the city’s east end also revealed an outbreak among five workers at the facility.

Arbour Creek Long-Term Care Centre, Idlewyld Manor, and Ridgeview Long-Term Care Home are the LTCH outbreaks with just a single case among a staffer each.

The Cardinal Retirement Residence is reporting an outbreak involving a pair of residents. In April 2020, the home experience an outbreak that saw 65 total cases and seven people die before ending in May. The home has three outbreaks amid the pandemic.

There are 32 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 7, which includes 22 institutions, six community agencies, three workplaces and one daycare.

There are 93 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Halton Region reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTCH

Halton Region reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one more virus-related death at a long-term care home.

The region has 794 active cases as of Jan. 8, with Burlington accounting for 270 cases, Halton Hills with 67, Milton with 261 and Oakville with 196.

Public health reported one more death connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Burlington

Chartwell Brant Centre recorded its first coronavirus-related death on Friday. The home has had 31 COVID-19 cases since their outbreak began on Christmas Day.

Halton has 38 total outbreaks and 18 active institutional outbreaks.

The region added one more outbreak on Friday at Post Inn Village LTCH which has now had four total outbreaks during the pandemic with two others in November and another one in October.

An outbreak at Amica Georgetown was declared over on Friday after 34 days. The outbreak began on Dec. 4 and tallied just six cases and no deaths. A previous outbreak at that home between mid-October and early December accounted for three deaths and 36 cases.

Public health has recorded 6,799 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 130 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 15 new deaths.

After dropping for three days straight the region’s active cases went up by 75 to 1013 on Friday.

The region has 46 active outbreaks, 28 are at health-care facilities.

The latest outbreaks are both in St. Catharines at the Henley House nursing home and Heidehof Home for the Aged retirement facility.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Two outbreaks at the St.Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 73 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Eighty-one of the region’s 186 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,920 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region now has 156 active cases as of Jan. 8, and 1,049 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The region has five outbreaks at health facilities, Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewood Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Norview Lodge in Simcoe.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood also having three positive cases among residents.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,082 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 22 more on Friday.

The region now has 177 active cases with eight people receiving hospital care.

Brant now has five on-going institutional outbreaks including four in Brantford at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens and St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre.

The other outbreak is in Paris at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

