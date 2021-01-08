Doug Ford says Ontario will run out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by end of next week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province is “running out” of COVID-19 vaccines and that it’ll be out of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses by the end of next week.

At a press conference Friday morning, Ford said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday night about the need for a more reliable vaccine supply.

Ford said Toronto’s University Health Network will run out of its vaccine supply on Friday. He also said Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, the Ottawa hospital and “others” will run out of vaccines by the end of the week.

While Ford said Ontario will exhaust its supply of the Pfizer vaccine by next week, a provincial technical briefing released on Tuesday said Ontario will receive about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Jan. 11. It also said the province would receive that amount of Pfizer vaccine doses both during the weeks of Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s briefing also said about 56,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario on Jan. 11.

“Ontario has administered more vaccines than any other province in the country,” Ford said Friday.

“We’re all hopeful the federal government will get us more vaccines. Without them, hospitals will have to start canceling appointments and all the progress we’ve made getting our daily vaccine numbers up will be lost.”

1:34 Coronavirus: Ford asks Health Canada to approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: Ford asks Health Canada to approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the province said 4,053 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots. Ontario has administered 87,563 doses so far.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, Ford also said the first phase of Ontario’s vaccine plan is “well underway.”

The first phase, which began on Dec. 15, is seeing limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to health-care workers in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, other congregate settings and remote Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The second phase of the province’s novel coronavirus vaccine plan is slated to begin sometime this winter.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government said it hopes to have all residents, health-care workers and caregivers in long-term care homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex immunized with at least a first dose by Jan. 21.

We’re out of vaccine @UHN on Friday and have 3000 people booked per day Sat, Sun, Monday. Urgently need vaccine. https://t.co/lqS6GA0eE8 — Dr. Kevin Smith (@KevinSmithUHN) January 8, 2021

The University Health Network’s president also said his organization will run out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

He said the hospital system has 3,000 people booked to be inoculated per day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a long, long way to go before enough vaccines arrive for everyone,” Ford added. “Until then, the best and only defense against this terrible enemy are the public health measures.”