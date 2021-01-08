Menu

Health

‘Urgently need vaccine’ says Toronto’s University Health Network president on COVID-19 doses

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Coronavirus: Ontario will be out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week, Ford says
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus: Ontario will be out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week, Ford says.

A Toronto hospital system president says the University Health Network will run out of coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the day on Friday.

“We’re out of vaccine,” UHN President and CEO Dr. Kevin Smith tweeted.

Smith said the hospital system has 3,000 people booked per day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to be given the immunization.

Read more: Ontario hospitals told to prepare for out-of-region patients amid rising coronavirus cases

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford said other hospitals, such as Southlake in York Region and The Ottawa Hospital, have told him that they too will exhaust their vaccine supply by the end of the week.

“All of Ontario will be out of Pfizer vaccines by the end of next week,” Ford said.

“Without them, hospitals will have to start cancelling appointments,” Ford continued. “And all the progress we’ve made, getting our daily vaccine numbers up, will be lost as clinics stand by waiting for vaccines from the feds.”

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province said 4,053 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots. Ontario has administered 87,563 doses so far.

Ford said Ontario has administered more vaccine doses than any other province in Canada.

