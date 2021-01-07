Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as another death at a long-term care home (LTCH).

The city’s total number of active cases dropped for the third straight day from 1,641 on Wednesday to 1,622. The city’s case rate also dropped from 161 per 100,000 to 158.

Public health reported two new deaths on Thursday, a person over 80 and another in their 60s. One of the deaths is connected to the outbreak at the Meadows LTCH in Ancaster which started on Dec. 16 and has had 26 total COVID-19 cases among 18 residents, seven staff and one other person tied to the home.

Hamilton has had 193 deaths connected to the pandemic since it began in March.

The city reported two new outbreaks at the Village Manor retirement home in Waterdown and a second outbreak at a Hatts Off group home. One staffer has tested positive for COVID-19 at Village Manor while the one case at Hatts Off involves a resident.

There are 27 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 7, which includes 19 institutions, six community agencies, one workplace and one daycare.

The city has seen 6,998 total cases during the pandemic. There are 89 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Halton Region reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Halton Region reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two deaths.

The region has 796 active cases as of Jan. 7, with Burlington accounting for 269 cases, Halton Hills with 80, Milton with 262 and Oakville with 185.

Public health reported two more deaths with one connected to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Georgetown.

Extendicare Halton Hills now has 15 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday. There have been 130 COVID-19 cases since their outbreak began on Dec. 4.

The outbreak at the Chartwell Brant Centre LTCH in Burlington added 12 more COVID-19 cases and now has 31 total cases in day 13 of its outbreak.

Halton has 39 total outbreaks and 19 active institutional outbreaks.

The outbreak at the Allendale LTCH in Milton was declared over on Tuesday. The outbreak began on Nov. 13 and tallied 89 cases and 19 deaths over 54 days.

Public health has recorded 6,579 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 127 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 134 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region’s active cases dropped for a third straight day from 947 on Wednesday to 938 on Thursday.

The region has 44 active outbreaks, 26 are at health-care facilities.

The latest outbreaks were declared at the Radiant Care Tabor Manor LTCH in St. Catharines and at the Villa de Rose Retirement Suites.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 62 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Ten people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 63 cases among 36 residents and 27 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Niagara Health is reporting that 80 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Seventy-four of the region’s 171 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,729 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region now has 158 active cases as of Jan. 7, and 1,041 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The region has five outbreaks at health facilities, Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewood Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Norview Lodge in Simcoe.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood also having a positive case with a resident.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,063 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 36 more on Thursday.

The region now has 181 active cases with seven people receiving hospital care.

The BCHU is reporting a new outbreak as of Thursday at the Fox Ridge Care long-term care home on West Street in Brantford.

Brant now has five on-going institutional outbreaks including four in Brantford at the aforementioned Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens and St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre.

The other outbreak is in Paris at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.