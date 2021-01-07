Menu

Canada
January 7 2021 12:23pm
01:47

Coronavirus: Ford says he will never ‘sacrifice’ students returning to school if health officials ‘are telling me not to do it’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday he would “never, ever, ever, sacrifice our kids going back to school if the health table and the doctors are telling me not to do it.” Ford added that one in every five children under the age of 13 is testing positive for COVID-19, and that there will be a decision made Thursday afternoon regarding schools reopening and virtual learning for students.

