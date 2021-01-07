Menu

Health

52 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he will never ‘sacrifice’ students returning to school if health officials ‘are telling me not to do it’' Coronavirus: Ford says he will never ‘sacrifice’ students returning to school if health officials ‘are telling me not to do it’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday he would 'never, ever, ever, sacrifice our kids going back to school if the health table and the doctors are telling me not to do it.'

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 52 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional death in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,017, including 71 deaths.

To date, there have also been 4,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, with 594 doses that were administered on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 11 of the new COVID-19 cases are in Bradford, while nine are in Barrie, six are in Essa, four are in New Tecumseth and four are in Springwater.

Read more: Coronavirus — Most Ontario elementary students will continue online learning until Jan. 25

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Wasaga Beach.

Of the new cases, three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, one is community-acquired, one is travel-related and one is related to an institutional outbreak.

Two of the new cases are related to workplace outbreaks, while three new cases are related to congregate setting outbreaks.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

This week, the health unit has reported 443 new coronavirus cases. Last week, 377 new cases were reported in the region.

Of the region’s total 4,017 cases, 68 per cent — or 2,736 — have recovered, while 25 people remain in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports record number of coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic began

There are also currently 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven congregate settings, six long-term care facilities, six retirement homes, one hospital and one community setting.

There have been 126 total outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 30 long-term care facilities, 24 educational settings, 22 congregate settings, 21 workplaces, 20 retirement homes, seven community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,519 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 204,145, including 4,856 deaths.

Click to play video 'Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after trip' Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario COVID-19 advisory table after trip
