Coronavirus: Niagara healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Niagara region will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines early next week, according to a Niagara MPP.

On Wednesday afternoon, Niagara West’s Sam Oosterhoff revealed in a social media post that the initial shipments will target “high-risk and vulnerable” populations, specifically front-line and long-term care workers.

Niagara will be receiving shipments of vaccines early next week, with special emphasis on health care workers and long term care:https://t.co/H5y5mkz4WU@fordnation @celliottability @SylviaJonesMPP pic.twitter.com/LGGc3ifLw9 — Sam Oosterhoff (@samoosterhoff) January 6, 2021

The news arrived the same day Niagara Public Health reported 29 deaths and active outbreaks at 25 health care facilities in the region.

In a series of posts on social media, Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health revealed that 26 of the deaths were residents of Niagara’s long-term care and retirement homes and made a plea for more help from the province.

“It is deeply disappointing that we are not seen as a hotspot to receive vaccine that could stop this tragedy,” Hirji said.

Hirji went on to say that he wants the province to prioritize residents of Niagara’s long-term care and retirement homes since they are disproportionately dying of COVID-19 in the region.

In the past two weeks, 33 residents in long-term care and retirement homes have passed away with COVID-19, according to public health.

#Niagara has 25 active outbreaks in LTC & retirement homes. In the past 2 weeks, 33 residents in long-term care and retirement homes have passed away with #COVID19. It is deeply disappointing that we are not seen as a hotspot to receive vaccine that could stop this tragedy. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/R9V3HcYWMO — Mustafa Hirji (@mustafahirji) January 5, 2021

Niagara Region reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 29 deaths.

As per the health authority’s policy, no detail on the deaths was released.

The region’s active cases dropped for a second straight day to 947.

Niagara Health is reporting that 83 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region has 44 active outbreaks, 25 are at health care facilities — St. Catharines and Niagara Falls with eight each.

The latest outbreaks were declared at the Pleasant Manor LTCH in Niagara-on-the-Lake and at the Radiant Care Tabor Manor LTCH in St. Catharines.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 238 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 28 COVID-19-related deaths.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 61 cases among 34 residents and 27 staff members. The home has had nine deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Seventy-one of the region’s 171 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,595 total positive cases since the pandemic began.