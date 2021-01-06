1 Georgian Bay hospital unit still under COVID-19 outbreak as staff begin to receive vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian Bay General Hospital now has only one area — the 2 North unit — under COVID-19 outbreak status as staff begin to receive the first doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

The outbreak, which began in December 2020, has seen 65 COVID-19 cases — 32 among patients, 32 among staff and one involving a visitor.

“This week is historic for our hospital as the majority of our staff and credentialed staff will have received their first dose of the vaccine by January 10,” the hospital’s president and CEO, Gail Hunt, said in a statement.

“Our goal at GBGH is to provide safe, exceptional care and having this vaccine available to us so quickly brings hope and a much-needed morale boost to our team.”

Hospital staff will receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine about 21 days after the first dose.

Staff are travelling to receive the Pfizer BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine in Barrie due to its temperature sensitivity.

Even once all staff are vaccinated, the hospital says it will continue to follow public health guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE) and physical distancing.